Noida: Labourer killed, another injured after scaffolding collapses at construction site

Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) A labourer died, and another sustained injuries when the scaffolding of an under-construction house allegedly collapsed here on Friday, police said.

According to the police, information about the incident was received through Dial-112, following which a police team from Sector 113 police station rushed to the spot in Sarfabad village.

The victims were identified as Mohit Pal, a native of Hardoi, and Jeetu, a resident of Dhaulpur in Rajasthan. Both were living in the Sector 113 area.

The two labourers allegedly fell when the shuttering of the under-construction structure gave way, police said.

Both the injured workers were admitted to a nearby hospital, where Mohit Pal succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Jeetu is undergoing treatment, police added.

"The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem after completion of panchayatnama proceedings," the police said.

In a similar incident on February 8, two labourers had allegedly died after the shuttering of an under-construction house collapsed in Sector 144 in Noida. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL