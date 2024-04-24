Noida: LS poll campaign ends, BJP and SP spend almost equal funds

Noida, Apr 24 (PTI) The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, officials said.

BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma incurred the maximum expenditure of Rs 47.68 lakh during the campaign closely followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar at Rs 46.42 lakh while BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki spent Rs 34.06 lakh, according to official data.

The maximum expenditure limit permitted by the Election Commission to a Lok Sabha candidate is Rs 95 lakh.

Also, the authorities have seized Rs 4.35 crore "unaccounted for" cash ever since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16, showed the official data.

"The campaigning for the Lok Sabha election came to closure at 6 pm today as per rules," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate and District Election Officer Manish Kumar Verma told PTI.

"All preparations have been done for smooth and peaceful voting on Friday across the constituency, which has 26.75 lakh registered voters," he added.

Verma said as per election rules, liquor shops have been shut from 6 pm on Wednesday, while monitoring and surveillance increased to check poll-related illegal activities, if any.

"We have initiated verification drives at all hotels, restaurants, banquet halls etc. across the constituency to make sure there is no political event being held on pretext of any other event like birthday celebration etc.," the IAS officer said.

"Further, no political worker or leader of any party who does not belong to Gautam Buddh Nagar is now allowed to stay in the constituency till the voting ends. If they are not local residents, they have to leave," Verma added.

He said Flying Squad and Static Surveillance teams are now extra alert as less than 48 hours remain for voting in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The election officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar will on Thursday report for their duty at Phool Mandi in Noida Sector 82 where the poll strong room is located, Verma said, adding all arrangements have been made for their stay.

Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency includes five assembly areas of Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad. Of the five assembly segments, Khurja and Sikandrabad lie in Bulandshahr district but are part of Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. PTI KIS AS AS