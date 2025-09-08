Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) Five districts, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Meerut, have recorded the highest number of consumer complaints related to real estate projects in Uttar Pradesh, according to the state's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA).

Since its establishment, UP RERA has received 58,545 complaints under Section 31 of the RERA Act. Of these, 50,812 cases have been disposed of, reflecting a disposal rate of 85.20 per cent, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that complaints filed in Uttar Pradesh account for 39 per cent of all consumer grievances registered across the country, while its disposal figures represent nearly 40 per cent of the national total.

In 2025 alone, 2,394 complaints have been filed with UP RERA, of which 1,810 have been resolved so far.

The authority said most of the grievances relate to possession delays, refund of money and payment of interest by promoters.

"The distribution of complaints also reflects the growth trajectory of urban centres in the state. The top five districts in terms of consumer complaints are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Meerut. These districts, being key hubs of real estate development, account for the majority of issues related to housing projects and possession delays," the statement said.

UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority has been working with a mission to safeguard the rights of homebuyers and bring transparency in the real estate sector.

"The high rate of complaint disposal reflects the authority's efficiency and commitment towards timely justice. We will continue to strengthen our efforts to ensure accountability of promoters and protect the interests of consumers across the state," he said. PTI KIS SHW