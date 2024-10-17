Noida: Man accused of molesting four-year-old student arrested

Noida, Oct 17 (PTI) A man accused of molesting a four-year-old girl at a private school in Noida has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police said, adding the accused is an employee of the school.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manish Kumar Mishra said on Thursday that the girl studying in a school located in Sector 27 told her mother that the accused had allegedly done "dirty things" with her.

He said investigation revealed that Nityanand, a resident of the Nithari village, allegedly molested the girl in the school. Following the alleged incident, the girl got scared and did not tell anything to anyone at school or home, and started remaining quiet.

When her parents prodded her regarding this, she told them about the incident, Mishra said.

Mishra said the girl's family lodged a complaint in this regard at Sector 20 police station on October 10, following which police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested on October 11, he added.

He said the accused worked as a sweeper at Nityananda School and he was hired on contract through an agency a few days ago.

The school management issued a statement saying police examined the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the school, but no evidence related to the incident was found. PTI COR DIV MNK MNK