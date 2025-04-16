Noida: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old stepdaughter

Noida, Apr 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter in Phase 2 here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was alone at home, they said.

On the basis of a complaint by the girl's mother, police registered a case under section 65(1) (rape of a girl under 16 years) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act at Phase 2 police station.

According to police, the complainant married the accused in a temple about five years ago after her first husband died due to illness. Now, she is the mother of three sons and a daughter.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her 13-year-old daughter was alone at home on Monday, when her husband raped her child. She further said her daughter narrated the entire incident to her and also shared that the accused threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

Police said that the accused stepfather, a resident of Bulandshahr and presently living in Noida, has been arrested. He was sent to jail by court, they said. PTI COR KVK KVK