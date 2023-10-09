Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

Noida, Oct 9 (PTI) A Noida resident was booked for negligence by police on Monday after his unleashed Dogo Argentino mauled a stray dog, officials said.

The police took suo motu cognisance of a purported video that surfaced on social media related to the incident in Gijhore village in Sector 53 on Sunday afternoon.

The video purportedly showed the unleashed Dogo Argentino holding the stray dog's neck in a bite and brutally pushing it to the ground. It also showed the owner of the Dogo Argentino standing nearby and trying to intervene.

"No complaint was received but police took suo motu cognisance of the video and an FIR has been launched at the Sector 24 police station. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

A local police official said the FIR was launched under Indian Penal Code section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal).

The owner of the Dogo Argentino dog has been identified as Narendra Sharma, a resident of Gijhore village. He has been summoned to the police station, the official added. PTI KIS IJT IJT