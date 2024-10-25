Noida man booked for putting Dawood Ibrahim’s picture on social media profile

Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) A man here has been booked for allegedly uploading a picture of mafia Dawood Ibrahim’s picture on his social media profile, police said on Friday.

Phase-1 police station in-charge Amit Bhadana said sub-inspector Rahul Pratap Singh got information that Junaid alias Rehan, a resident of Sector-9, has put a photo of Ibrahim on his X account.

A case has been registered against accused Junaid under section 196 (1) (B) (disturbing harmony among communities) of the BNS and the matter is being investigated, he said. PTI COR NB