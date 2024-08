Noida (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A man has been fined Rs 28,500 for flouting road rules after a video of him making reels by sitting on the roof of a moving car surfaced online, police said on Friday.

In a 12-second video, the man is seen sitting on the car's roof and hood, police said.

An e-challan of Rs 28,500 has been issued against the vehicle's owner, Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Yamuna Prasad said. PTI COR SKY OZ ANB ANB