Noida: Man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor girl in 2018

Noida (UP), 30 Oct (PTI) A court in Gautam Buddha Nagar has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018.

The court of Additional Sessions Special Judge (POCSO-II) on Tuesday sentenced Vikas, a resident of village Dhum Manikpur, and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him, a police spokesperson said.

In 2018, Vikas kidnapped a girl when she was going to school. He repeatedly raped her for several months during the captivity.

A few months later, the Badalpur police station recovered the girl and arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet against him in the court, the spokesperson said.

After recording the statements of the witnesses and doctors of both the sides, the court convicted Vikas and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

Vikas will have to serve an additional seven months in jail in case of non-payment of the fine. PTI COR NB