Noida: Man held after his video of rash driving on busy road circulates on social media

Noida, Mar 13 (PTI) A man was arrested after a video of him driving recklessly in Noida’s Sector 16 market was circulated on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sachin Kumar Lohia, from New Delhi, was seen in the video recklessly driving through the market, hitting multiple parked motorcycles and knocking down two people on an Activa scooter before fleeing the scene, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said the incident occurred when Lohia had gone to a car market in Sector 16 to install speakers in his Thar and got into an argument with a shopkeeper.

Police has impounded his vehicle and arrested him, he said.

An FIR has been registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads), and 324(2) (mischief) at Phase 1 police station, Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said. OZ OZ