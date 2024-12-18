Noida: Man held for threatening to ‘kill’ CM Adityanath

Noida, Dec 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to “kill” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Tuesday.

A pistol, a knife and some objectionable pictures were recovered from the accused, identified Sheikh Ataul, a resident of West Bengal’s Malda, they said.

Media in-charge of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said Ataul’s family came to India from Bangladesh many years ago.

The official said that in a nearly one-minute video that surfaced on social media, a person was seen threatening to kill a leader holding a constitutional post.

In the video, Ataul said many things to spoil communal harmony and incite violence, according to the official.

A case has been registered by Gautam Buddha Nagar Media Cell against Ataul at Noida Sector 39 Police Station, police said. PTI COR NB NB