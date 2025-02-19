Noida: Man held for toddler's death in celebratory firing at wedding procession

Noida, Feb 19 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a two-and-a-half year old boy in celebratory fire during a wedding procession here earlier this week, police said.

The accused, Deepanshu (24), from a village in Gurgaon, was arrested and a country made pistol used in the firing was recovered by a team from Sector 49 police station, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on February 16, in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police had said.

Deepanshu and his accomplice,Happy, allegedly opened fire while celebrating their friend Rohan's wedding, they said.

Police said that Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child, who was in the lap of a person.

Following the incident, a case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said two men were identified on the basis of the video footage recorded by the child's family.

He said that efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused Happy. PTI COR OZ OZ