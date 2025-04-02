Noida man held for using police lights on his car, fined Rs 55,000

Noida, Apr 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested after a video of him driving his car with police lights surfaced on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Bisrakh Station House Officer told PTI, "A fine of Rs 55,000 has been imposed on him, and his car has been impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act." The accused, Divyanshu Anand, a resident of Trident Embassy Apartment in Sector 1, Gautam Buddha Nagar, was seen driving around the residential society with police strobe lights switched on, causing anger among residents, they said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media following which he was apprehended.