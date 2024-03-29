Noida man kills girlfriend, attempts suicide; booked for murder

Noida, Mar 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was strangled to death here allegedly by her lover, who later attempted suicide by sliting his own throat with a blade, police said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old man has been booked for murder and taken into custody by the police, a senior officer said. He is currently hospitalised for treatment Additional DCP, Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheriya said the Sector 63 Police Station was informed about the incident in Chhijarsi village around 10 pm on Wednesday by the local residents.

"When the police team reached the site they found both of them in an injured condition and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the woman dead while the man was admitted for treatment because of the injuries on his throat," Katheriya said.

"During probe, it came to light that the woman, identified as Nisha, a native of Ballia district who was staying in Delhi, and the man, Dhanajay Kumar, who lived in Chhijarsi village in Noida, were in a love relationship," the officer said.

They were in a relationship for about a year now but on Wednesday, when Nisha came to meet Dhananjay at his residence, an argument broke out between them over some issue and he strangled her to death, Katheriya said.

Police are still in dark about the row that led to the violent attack on the woman.

Katheriya said the police have lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) and once the accused is discharged from the hospital he would be produced in local court. PTI KIS VN VN