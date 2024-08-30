Noida: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing BSP functionary's son

Noida (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing the son of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionary.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Judge Avinash Saxena completed the hearing in the case on Thursday and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Pravesh Bhati, government advocate Brahmajit Bhati said.

Brahmajit Bhati said Rahul Bhati, a resident of Palla village, was shot dead on February 11, 2022, in the Surajpur area, and his body was found in a forest in Junpat village.

Rahul Bhati's father Hargovind Bhati was the BSP's Meerut zone coordinator, he said.

Police had arrested Pravesh Bhati a few days after the murder and seized a pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime, the advocate said.