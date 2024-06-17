Noida man who kidnapped minor girl arrested for rape

Noida, Jun 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old girl was arrested on Monday and charged with raping the minor, police said.

The alleged incident occurred on May 10 when the girl was visiting her relative's residence for a housewarming. She was allegedly "lured" away by the man, who was a neighbour of her relatives, they said.

A week later, her mother lodged an FIR with the local Phase 3 police station, alleging the girl's kidnapping by the neighbour, identified as Ashish Chandra.

"The FIR was lodged under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was apprehended on Monday near the Parthala roundabout following a tip off," a police spokesperson said.

Charges under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, the spokesperson said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody, the police added. PTI KIS SZM