Noida: Married man kills 19-year-old girlfriend over pressure to marry her; arrested

Noida, Mar 30 (PTI) The Noida Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old married man who allegedly strangled his 19-year-old girlfriend to death after she pressured him to marry her, officials said.

After allegedly killing his girlfriend, the man slit his throat with a blade in an attempt to end his life as well but survived, they said.

An FIR was lodged by the woman's father at the Sector 63 Police Station here, police said.

"The FIR was lodged under IPC section 302 (murder) and an investigation was taken up in the case after which the accused was arrested," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused told police that until two years ago, he was living in the same building in Delhi where the woman and her family also lived," the spokesperson said.

A year later, he relocated to Chhijarsi village in Noida and by then the two were in a relationship, the spokesperson added.

"On Wednesday evening, the woman came to him at his residence in Chhijarsi where they talked for a while after which she insisted that they should get married. He said he was already married and rejected the idea of marrying her.

"However, she threatened him and he got scared, after which an argument broke out and he strangled her to death," the police spokesperson said.

The police said a piece of cloth which was used for the crime has been recovered and the accused was sent to jail. PTI KIS SKY SKY