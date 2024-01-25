Noida Metro 5th anniversary: 155 per cent rise in daily ridership since launch

Noida, Jan 25 (PTI) In five years of its operations, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro has recorded a 155 per cent rise in daily average ridership, according to official data released Thursday.

The Aqua Line, operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), had an average daily ridership of 18,516 in 2019, which increased to 47,377 in 2024, the data showed.

The daily average revenue also rose from Rs 5,40,288 in 2019 to Rs 13,47,487 in 2024, according to the figures revealed during the fifth-anniversary event of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro service led by Managing Director Lokesh M.

The metro service between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida was launched on this day in 2019 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to official data, the average daily ridership was 18,516 (2019), 12,576 (2020), 14,058 (2021), 30,632 (2022), 45,881 (2023) and 47,377 (till January 23, 2024).

The year-wise revenue stood at Rs 5,40,228 (2019), Rs 3,65,652 (2020), Rs 4,25,742 (2021), Rs 9,18,403 (2022), and Rs 13,47,487 (2023), the data showed.

"The NMRC's dedication to excellence has been instrumental in creating a robust and sustainable public transportation system," Lokesh M said.

To mark the half-decade journey, the NMRC on Thursday introduced its new smart card prominently featuring the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. The card is co-branded with the SBI.

"The emblem of Chandrayaan 3, which brought pride to India, symbolises innovation with technology," NMRC's Executive Director Satish Pal said.

Explaining the working of the smart card, NMRC's Deputy General Manager Kanishka Singh said the cards will be available at all metro stations.

"Work is underway to enable a system whereby these cards could also be used on the Delhi Metro," Singh said.

NMRC spokesperson Nisha Wadhawan said the metro service is working on developing a mobile phone app that will help commuters in last mile connectivity.

"The managing director has already directed officials concerned to make the app available for public use at the earliest," Wadhawan said. PTI KIS NB NB