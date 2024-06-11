Noida Metro: Convenience stores at stations, more staff, network expansion soon

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has started initiatives to convert Noida Metro's vacant commercial spaces into 'convenience stores', engage additional manpower and expedite network expansion to significantly improve amenities, operational efficiency and connectivity.

The initiative seeks to enhance facilities at six metro stations and increase the revenue of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), according to an official statement by the government.

"The NMRC initiative targets the revitalisation of vacant commercial spaces at the metro stations in Sector 50, Sector 51, Sector 76, Alpha One, Delta One, and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) office," it stated.

"The process of converting these vacant spaces into kiosks and convenience stores, with a focus on improving civic amenities, is now underway," it said.

Additionally, steps are being taken to engage manpower for the efficient operation of various metro stations. It is noteworthy that the government is also paving the way to expedite completion of the pending phases of the metro rail expansion project in the state, it added.

The government said the license will be issued for an operational period of five years.

"All these vacant commercial spaces are located near the staircases on the ground floors of the respective metro stations, and preparations are now underway for their rejuvenation. To complete this process and to give a concrete shape to the process of construction, operation and licensing of convenience stores, applications have been invited through a Request for Proposal (RFP)," it said.

"The licenses for these convenience stores will be issued for a period of five years, including a mandatory lock-in period of one year, with the possibility of extension for up to three years based on performance. The project involves converting a total of 310 square meters across six metro stations into convenience stores," it said.

Applicants seeking a license agreement must provide detailed plans of the vacant commercial spaces, including sectional and elevation plans, architectural front elevation, structural stability certificates, quality and structural safety reports, work safety protocols, and details regarding electric power, sanitary, and water supply, according to the statement.

The government said applications have been sought for engaging manpower through RFP.

"The NMRC has invited applications for engaging technical and non-technical manpower on a contractual basis through an RFP format. The selected agency will recruit personnel for various positions, including unskilled, semi-skilled, highly skilled manpower, clerical admin cadre, junior engineers, and maintainers, to enhance the efficiency and robustness of metro station operations," it said.

The Noida metro corridor, also known as the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Corridor, spans 29.7 km and includes a total of 21 metro stations, starting from Sector 51 and extending to the depot station in Greater Noida.