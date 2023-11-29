Noida Metro plans to offer bare space at stations for commercial development, co-working

Noida, Nov 29 (PTI) In its effort to explore non-fare box revenue, the Noida Metro on Wednesday said it is planning to offer bare space for commercial development at two stations and space for co-working at three.

The announcement came after Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Lokesh M was apprised by officials of options available for commercials to explore non-fare box revenue opportunities on the Aqua Line.

"Commercial utilisation of bare space (approximately 1,000 square metres) at Sector-142 metro station for which NMRC will float RFP (request for proposal) through e-tender wherein NMRC will provide sample concept design for the commercial development at offered space whose size. The successful bidder will have to adhere with the provided concept design," the NMRC said in a statement.

"Commercial utilisation of bare space at Alpha-I metro station for which also NMRC will float RFP through e-tender to install kiosks on the similar lines of Sector-142 metro station," the operator said.

The NMRC said the stations at Sectors 81, 83 and 101 have larger spaces built for property development and that Lokesh suggested to offer these spaces for co-working spaces or to the IT sector through an open tender.

The NMRC also said it plans to have power bank charging facility at all stations on the Aqua Line for which it will call for an expression of interest within two weeks from the agency concerned.

The Aqua Line covers 29.7 kilometres through 21 stations between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, bordering Delhi. PTI KIS SZM