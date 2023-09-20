Noida Metro to increase train frequency for UP International Trade Show

Noida, Sep 20 (PTI) The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will increase frequency of trains on the Aqua Line during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show from September 21 to 25.

The first edition of the UP ITS will be held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Entry for general public is free from 3 pm to 8 pm, Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Expo Centre and Mart said.

NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said the visitors can reach the exhibition through the nearest metro station Knowledge Park.

To avoid crowding at stations and to manage rush of visitors, NMRC has increased the frequency of trains. It will be made available every 7.5 minutes from 8 am to 10 pm, he said in a statement.

Usually, metro trains on Aqua Line run at an interval of 10 minutes. However, during peak hours -- 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm -- the metro trains run at an interval of 7.5 minutes, according to NMRC The MD also said parking facility is also available at eight Aqua Line metro stations -- Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.

Police have estimated over two lakh visitors, including foreigners, during the UP ITS and have issued a road traffic advisory. PTI KIS RHL