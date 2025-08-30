Noida on high alert ahead of Rajnath, Adityanath's visit

Noida, Aug 30 (PTI) Ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city on Saturday, Noida has been placed under a multi-layered security cover with over 2,500 police personnel, PAC units, Army teams, and intelligence agencies deployed, officials said.

The leaders will attend a programme at a private defence and drone manufacturing company based in Sector 80 of the city.

Adityanath is scheduled to arrive first at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad and then travel by helicopter to Sector 113, police officials said.

The VVIPs are expected to arrive in Noida around 3.30 pm and stay for about two hours, according to their official itinerary.

Traffic diversions may be implemented temporarily at key points, including the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, Chilla Border, Sector 93 cut, Phase 2, and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), to facilitate their movement, according to the traffic police.

Additional personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Senior officers, including DCPs and JCPs, will personally supervise security arrangements, while CCTV monitoring will be intensified across the city to prevent any lapses, an official said. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL