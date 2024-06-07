Noida: One dead in wall collapse

Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died while another was injured after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on them here, police said on Friday.

The wall collapsed due to strong winds, according to the police.

"On Thursday night, due to strong winds, the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Chotpur Colony near Yadram Market in Sector 63 Police Station area," a police spokesperson said.

"Two persons identified as Hariom (22) and Santosh (52) suffered injuries in the incident and were immediately taken to a hospital where Hariom died during treatment," the official said.

Hariom was a native of Bareilly district and Santosh, who is undergoing treatment, is also from the same district, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.