Noida: Over 1,000 motorists in trouble for using police, govt signs

Noida, Jun 14 (PTI) Illegally using hooters and police or government symbols on vehicles has landed 1,038 motorists in traffic police net across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, officials said on Friday.

As part of a crackdown on these illegal practices, the traffic police Friday penalised 387 motorists, including 317 vehicles which had UP government or Government of India written on them, 54 with sirens atop them and 16 having police colours (red and blue) on them, they said.

It came a day after 365 motorists were penalized for similar offences -- siren (47), police colours (21) and 297 (government inscriptions), a police spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, 286 such offenders were issued challans -- siren (31), police colours (27) and 248 (government inscriptions).

In a statement, the police said a special campaign has been launched as a crackdown on those illegally using red-blue lights, sirens and police colours on two-wheelers and four-wheelers. PTI KIS TIR TIR