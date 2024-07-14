Noida plot owners protest as they await possession even 8 years after registry

Noida, Jul 14 (PTI) Scores of plot owners in Noida's Sector 145 on Sunday staged a protest against the local authority over the delay in providing physical possession of their residential plots and developing the sector despite eight years in waiting.

Organized by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 145, the protesters included senior citizens, men, women, and children as they carried banners and posters of their demands.

Noida Authority officials could not be contacted for their comments.

"We're fed up with the Noida Authority's endless excuses and lack of transparency," said Latsahab Lohia, president of Sector 145 RWA.

"They have taken all our life savings and failed to hand over our rightful plots and develop the sector. It's heartbreaking to see our dream of building homes turning into a nightmare," he said.

The RWA said the protest was sparked as the local authority and the district administration "failed" to provide a clear timeline for offering physical possession of the plots.

"The delay affects around 2,250 plots, impacting an estimated 15,000 people who have been waiting for the handover since their registries were completed about eight years ago," the RWA said in a statement.

"We demand action now, not words," Lohia added.

The protesters have urged the authorities to share a concrete timeline for the handover and development of the sector, emphasizing that their patience has worn thin after years of unfulfilled promises.