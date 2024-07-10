Noida Police alert residents in flood-prone areas

Noida, Jul 10 (PTI) The Noida police, following the directives from Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, are actively patrolling flood-prone areas to inform residents about weather warnings and to urge them to relocate to safer locations.

Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra said, "We are continuously patrolling the flood-affected zones in Noida, informing residents about the warnings issued by the meteorological department and urging them to move to safer places." The warnings come as heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Yamuna River are expected during the monsoon season, he said.

Noida, located along the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, is particularly vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon.

In 2023, severe floods affected the region, causing significant disruption.

"Given the rising water levels in the Yamuna River, we are coordinating with other relevant departments to ensure the safe relocation of people, their essential belongings, and livestock," Mishra added.

The police, along with other departments, are actively engaging with the community to raise awareness and facilitate evacuations, he said.

"We are personally visiting flood-affected areas to keep the public informed and prepared," Mishra said.

In July last year, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, was hit by floods, mostly the banks of river Yamuna in Noida and Greater Noida.

According to official figures mid-month, around 8,710 people were impacted by floods in the district and 4,748 of them displaced. The floods also displaced 6,308 animals while thousands of hectares of land submerged in flood waters. PTI KIS NB NB