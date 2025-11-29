Noida police arrests criminal after encounter

Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has arrested a gangster, who was involved in alleged cow slaughter case, after an encounter late Friday night, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone (III) Sudhir Kumar said Jarcha police station was checking vehicles late on Friday night by placing a barrier near village Khurshidpur, when two people riding a motorcycle were seen approaching.

On suspicion, the police signaled them to stop, but they started running away from there. However, the accused were surrounded by the team after a chase.

The criminals allegedly opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing by the police, a bullet hit the leg of one of the criminals identified as Sajid, he said.

Kumar said that the police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, a sickle, a knife, a rope, a plastic pistol, an injection to make cattle unconscious, etc. from him.

He said that the injured criminal has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. His accomplice Shahzad managed to flee and efforts are being made to arrest him.

Ten cases have already been registered against the criminal under various sections including cow slaughter, he added. PTI COR NB NB