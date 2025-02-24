Noida Police arrests man for celebratory firing that left 2 injured

Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) A man was on Monday arrested for allegedly opening fire during a wedding procession in a Greater Noida village, police said.

The incident took place in Sakipur village on Sunday night and the stray bullets had left two people injured, they said.

Police had registered a case against the accused, 23-year-old Shivam, under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A country-made gun was seized from the custody of the accused who is a resident of Bisrakh village in Greater Noida.

The injured were identified as Santosh, 35, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh and Ishwar Dayal, 23, a resident of Firozabad, Hirdesh Katehriya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said.

"The duo was admitted to a private hospital where they are recovering. They are out of danger," a police officer said. PTI COR RHL