Noida Police arrests man for 'creating fake GST invoices worth Rs 10 crore'

Noida, Sep 6 (PTI) A former employee of a private firm in Noida has been arrested for allegedly generating fake invoices of around Rs 10 crore to fraudulently claim input tax credit of Rs 1.8 crore, police said on Saturday.

Accused Abhinav Tyagi, originally from Moradabad and currently residing in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, was nabbed by the Cyber Police, officials said. He allegedly colluded with an accomplice to carry out the fraud while working in the accounts section of the company and handling filings on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and tax-return portals, they added.

"On Saturday, the Cyber Police, Noida, arrested Abhinav Tyagi. He had prepared fake invoices amounting to about Rs 10 crore to claim GST of Rs 1.8 crore," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal told PTI.

Police have seized four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, a laptop, a car, GST-related documents and a rent agreement from the accused.

An FIR has been lodged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, police said. Tyagi was produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail, while efforts are on to arrest his accomplice, they added.