Noida Police arrests mastermind behind mobile phone screens theft in 2021

Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man allegedly involved in the theft of mobile phone screens worth Rs 44 lakh in 2021, officials said.

The mobile phone displays were stolen while being transported from a warehouse in the Surajpur area on April 28, 2021, the police said.

"Accused Vikas Dubey alias Dwivedi, the mastermind behind the theft of Samsung mobile phone displays has been arrested. The incident involved the theft of displays worth approximately Rs 44 lakh from the warehouse near Tilpata. Dubey had been on the run for more than two years," a police spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, acting on electronic surveillance, the officials from the Surajpur Police apprehended Dubey at 7G Avenue, Gaur City-1, the spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged under sections of theft, forgery and cheating of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI KIS HIG HIG