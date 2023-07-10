Noida police attach gangster's 'ill-gotten' assets worth over Rs 17 crore

Noida, Jul 10 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday attached "ill-gotten properties" including houses and shops estimated to be worth over Rs 17 crore belonging to a gangster, officials said.

Advertisment

Gangster Amit Kasana, an active member of the Randeep Bhati gang, is involved in over three dozens cases of loot, extortion, abduction and murder, they said.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner (Laxmi Singh) had issued orders for attaching immovable properties belonging to Amit Kasana under provisions of Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act," Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

"Today, in pursuance of the orders, a two-storey house located at Ristal village in Ghaziabad worth over Rs 3 crore and a house along with some shops in Asalatpur village in Ghaziabad worth over Rs 14 crore have been attached as per legal procedures," Kumar said.

Advertisment

The total value of the attached immovable properties is Rs 17.23 crore, according to the police.

Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act allows for attachment of illegal properties in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

Police warned of similar strict action against criminals in future for the purpose of curbing organised crime. PTI KIS A AQS