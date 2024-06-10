Noida Police bust fake consultancy firm duping students of crores, 6 held

Noida, Jun 10 (PTI) With the arrest of six people, the Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang duping students desirous of admissions in reputed colleges and universities.

The gang, which has offices in Noida and Pune, is believed to have duped "hundreds of students" to the tune of "crores of rupees", a police officer said.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra said, "We have seized, among other items, 61 post-dated cheques totalling Rs 5.06 crore from the gang's possession." "A total of six people, including two women, were arrested on Sunday night by officials of Sector 113 police station," Mishra told reporters.

Those arrested have been identified as Rahul Kumar (30), Anupam Kumar (28), Dayanand Pandey (25), Sachin Singh (25), Vidushi Lohia (37), and Nikita Upadhyay (24), police said.

A seventh gang member, identified as Sonu Kumar alias Ranveer Singh, is at large, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-3) Shavya Goyal said the gang used social media platforms to target gullible aspirants.

"Except for top institutes like the IITs or the IIMs, the gang members would assure admission to students in almost all colleges and universities across courses," Goyal told reporters.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (all three related to forgery), 34 (act done by several persons with common intention), the police said.

The accused have also been booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act, they said, adding that they were being produced in a local court for further legal proceedings.