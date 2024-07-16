Noida Police busts fake job consultancy, arrests 7

Noida, Jul 16 (PTI) The Noida Police has busted a fake job consultancy service that duped job aspirants, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on complaints of victims, hundreds in numbers, police from the Sector 49 Station arrested seven individuals, including four women, and recovered various items used in the fraudulent scheme.

The gang operated from offices in Barola and Hoshiarpur areas and had been active for approximately one and a half years, police told reporters here.

The gang lured job seekers with promises of employment at reputed companies like OPPO and Samsung, charging them Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 as registration and file processing fees, the police said.

"However, the victims never received any job offers. The gang used pamphlets, posters, and social media to advertise their fraudulent services. They maintained multiple social media accounts, including @AwarenessNews1, @waseempatrakar, @kavitaChau32946, and @ArunKum73160344, which they used to threaten victims who demanded refunds," police said in a statement.

DCP (Noida) Ram Badan Singh said the gang may have duped around 2,500 people.

"They exploited the desperation of job seekers, knowing that many would not pursue legal action over the small amounts they were scammed for, especially if they had to travel to Noida for it," he said.

"They posted recruitment ads for immediate vacancies, and many unemployed individuals fell for their tricks. The gang's method involved asking for small sums of money, making it less likely that victims would chase after them for refunds due to the cost of travel," the DCP added.

Those held were identified as Waseem Ahmed alias Kapil Bhati alias Piyush Bhati, Rohit Kumar, Rohit Chandela alias Rahul Bhati, Anamika Rathore, Lakshmi Mishra, Shikha Kushwaha, and Saba, police said.

Eleven mobile phones, five fake stamps, a fake Aadhaar card, various registration and resume forms, forged joining letters, three registers, an interview book, office pamphlets, receipts, Rs 2,840 in cash, and two cars were recovered form the members of the gang, police said. PTI KIS VN VN