Noida police commissioner urges voters to exercise franchise

Noida, Apr 23 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said several arrangements have been made at polling booths across Noida and Greater Noida to help voters, as she appealed to the public to exercise their franchise.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The constituency has over 26 lakh registered voters.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 parliamentary elections, 60.38 per cent in 2014 and an abysmal 48 per cent in 2009, according to Election Commission statistics.

The constituency has consistently recorded voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009.

"As police commissioner of Noida it is my appeal to everyone that the voting for the biggest festival in democracy is going to take place in the district on April 26, kindly come out of your homes and participate in this mega-festival and exercise your right to vote," Singh said in a video message.

"Remember, if you are concerned about the good future of your country, if you want well for your country and want to do good for your forthcoming generations, then you must definitely participate in this festival of democracy," the senior IPS officer said.

She said the Noida police, the district administration and local authorities have made several arrangements at each polling booth for people's assistance.

The administrative staff and police personnel are also deployed at the booths in adequate numbers to guide voters, she said.

"You have the right to cast your vote in a safe and secure atmosphere. The Noida police is committed to ensuring the elections are held in a peaceful manner. It is my appeal to all of you that you exercise your right to cast vote, considering it as your biggest right," the police commissioner said. PTI KIS KVK KVK