Noida Police gears up for Kanwar Yatra

Noida, Jul 20 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said it is making extensive preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and the festival of Shravan Shivratri, adding that it will set up 10 temporary outposts on pilgrim routes for law and order.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan starts on July 22, with the Shravan Shivratri celebration on August 2, 2024.

During this period, devotees perform the ritual of Jalabhishek at Shiva temples every Monday, and a significant increase in the number of participants is expected this year.

According to an official statement, "This year, there is significant enthusiasm among the devotees, and a substantial increase in participants in the Kanwar Yatra is expected." To ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, the Noida Police, under the direction of Commissioner Laxmi Singh, has established a dedicated "Kanwar Cell".

The police department has made extensive arrangements along the Kanwar routes and for the accommodation and easy movement of the devotees, it said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has set up facilities along 14 routes for the Kanwar pilgrims.

These routes include Chilla Red Light to DND, Pash Vihar to Kalindi Kunj Border, Model Town Sector 62 to Sector 60, 71 via City Center, Sector 37 to Kalindi Border, Chhijarsi via Bahlolpur to Sector 71.

Other routes cover Ghaziabad Lal Kuan via Dadri, Kot Ka Pul, Nangla, Faizalpur, Rajpur Kaila, Khedi Hajipur, Jamgarh, Bilaspur, Bagpura to Bhayipura Shiva Temple and several others.

"To ensure security and assistance, 10 temporary police outposts have been set up in the three zones of Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida. Each temporary outpost will have a designated team, including two sub-inspectors, eight head constables/constables/women constables, along with the PCR/Thar/Thana Mobile of the respective police station, which will be used as needed," the police said.

In addition to these measures, detailed arrangements have been made for the canals falling within the Kanwar routes in the Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar area, it said The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, in their official statement, affirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of the devotees during the Kanwar Yatra.

"The police department is dedicated to making extensive arrangements along the Kanwar routes and for the accommodation and easy movement of the devotees," it added.