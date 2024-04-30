Noida police gets 5-day remand of gangster Ravi Kana

Noida, Apr 30 (PTI) The Greater Noida police on Tuesday got a five-day remand of gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana who was arrested from Delhi after his deportation from Thailand last week, officials said.

The police remand was permitted by the local court which had sent Nagar and his girlfriend Kajal Jha to a 14-day judicial custody on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI that the police have got five day's remand of Nagar.

Nagar, who is allegedly involved in scrap trade, has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.

The 42-year-old gangster is also an accused in a gang rape case lodged at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 28, 2023, according to officials.

Nagar has been into scrap trade where he allegedly used criminal influence to win contracts and even engaged in loot of material from industrial sites, according to the police.

"When the matter was taken up in the court on Tuesday, Nagar appeared online in the hearing and his lawyers opposed the remand sought by the police to interrogate him. But eventually, convinced by the arguments of the police side, the court granted a five-day remand," a police official said.

The gangster is currently lodged at the Luksar jail in Greater Noida and will be handed over to the police on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The police remand has been sought to gather more information into Nagar's links and alleged extortion rackets, the official said.

Ever since the Gangsters Act case was lodged, the police here have arrested around a dozen of his gang members and sealed allegedly ill-gotten assets, including factories, offices and vehicles, worth around Rs 250 crore. PTI KIS RHL