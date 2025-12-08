Noida Police hunt man seen in celebratory firing video at wedding

Noida (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Police have launched a search for an unidentified man after a purported video showing celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Sector 93 of Noida went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night at a banquet hall in Sector 93. A 32-second video circulating online shows a man wearing a half jacket over a black shirt and trousers allegedly attempting celebratory firing. The man is seen struggling with the firearm and failing to discharge it, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown person at Phase Two police station and a police team has been formed to arrest him, they added.

"In connection with the viral video, an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified man. The video relates to a wedding ceremony held on Saturday at a banquet hall in Sector 93. No injuries were reported in the incident," Phase Two station in-charge Vindyachal Tiwari told PTI.

Police said the banquet hall had earlier been warned that action would be taken if any person carrying a weapon was allowed inside the premises.

Citing a Noida police advisory, officials said carrying firearms at social events is strictly prohibited and any brandishing of weapons or celebratory firing attracts action against both the firearm holder and the venue operator.

The advisory also directs event venues to keep fire safety systems functional, ensure alarm systems remain active and maintain proper parking arrangements to avoid congestion, police said.

On November 20, a 10-year-old boy was injured in a separate celebratory firing incident in Noida, in which police arrested three persons involved, officials added. PTI COR KIS DV DV