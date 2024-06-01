Noida Police issues advisory to prevent fire incidents amid heatwave

Noida, Jun 1 (PTI) In light of the prevailing heatwave and fire accidents linked to it, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday issued essential guidelines to authorities, emphasising operational equipment management in critical facilities.

The advisory comes in compliance with the directives from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police (UP), and the Director General of Fire Services and Emergency Services (UP) during a video conference held on Friday.

According to the police advisory, schools, colleges, hospitals, ICUs and other important establishments should have standby equipment in operational mode and used alternately to prevent overheating and potential fire hazards.

It also highlighted the importance of proper waste management.

"Societies and establishments must exercise caution and avoid burning waste, as this can lead to extensive fires, significantly increasing the risk of injury and property damage," it stated.

"Fire and electrical audits are crucial in preventing accidents. Gaming zones, major commercial establishments, hotels, and hospitals should conduct comprehensive fire and electrical audits. This includes inspecting electrical wiring and load capacities to prevent short circuits and replacing old, deteriorated wiring," it added.

Air conditioning usage was another key area of focus in the advisory, which comes close on the heels of multiple incidents of fire in Noida due to an "AC blast".

"Air conditioners should not be operated continuously. Instead, they should be switched off at regular intervals and regularly serviced to prevent overheating and subsequent fire risks," it stated.

The advisory noted that public awareness campaigns play a vital role in fire prevention. It directed officials to conduct fire safety awareness campaigns on social media and make educational videos on handling fires caused by petroleum products, gas cylinders, foam, plastics, and other flammable materials.

"Ensuring the operational status of firefighting equipment is critical. All firefighting equipment in hospitals, high-rise buildings, and critical establishments must be fully operational," it stated.

"Additionally, a sufficient number of trained personnel should be available to handle any fire emergencies," it added.

The advisory stated that coordination among various departments is essential for effective emergency response and stressed the need for enhanced coordination and communication among the fire department, traffic police, UP 112 PRV, local police, and medical services.

"This ensures clear routes for fire tenders and prompt emergency response," it noted.

At least two fire tenders should be deployed to any fire incident to ensure continuous firefighting operations. This redundancy is crucial if one vehicle runs out of water, the advisory stated.

The identification and maintenance of water resources are necessary for effective firefighting. The fire department should identify and ensure access to adequate water resources, the advisory said.

It said that keeping an updated list of fire hydrants is vital and that each officer and employee should have this list, and any inactive hydrants should be made operational immediately.

The advisory directed senior officers to educate owners and managers of significant and fire-sensitive establishments about fire safety, emphasising that these individuals should be aware of the role of police and fire services in emergencies.

"Crowd control at fire sites is another critical aspect. Local police should promptly manage crowds to prevent gathering and ensure clear access for fire tenders and ambulances," it stated.

"Regular review and improvement of response times for fire tenders are essential. This practice should follow the protocols similar to UP-112 vehicle response times," it added.

Immediate action upon receiving fire reports is crucial. Senior officers should prioritise and initiate firefighting actions without delay, according to the advisory.

Preventing vehicle overheating is important to avoid potential fires, it stated, advising against continuous vehicle operation and recommended regular metre checks and allowing vehicles to cool down in the shade.

Police also warned against carelessly discarding lit cigarettes or 'bidis', as they pose significant fire risks, calling for close monitoring to prevent such hazards. PTI KIS SKY SKY