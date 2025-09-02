Noida police nab alleged criminal with Rs 25,000 bounty after encounter

Noida, Sep 1 (PTI) A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an encounter with police in Noida, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sameer, is a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh and had been residing in Delhi.

He is allegedly wanted in multiple cases of theft, armed robbery, and possession of illegal firearms in Noida and Faridabad, they said.

"On Sunday night, a Sector 39 police team was checking vehicles near Gate No. 1 of Sector 44 when a motorcycle rider was signalled to stop. He sped away, prompting a chase. His motorcycle slipped, after which he tried to flee on foot and opened fire on the police team to evade arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said.

"The police team retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. A country-made pistol, a stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession," the officer added.

The accused is undergoing treatment and will be produced before a magistrate once discharged, police said.