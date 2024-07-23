Noida Police nabs fraudster at Kolkata airport, foils bid to flee India

Noida, Jul 23 (PTI) Noida Police on Tuesday said it has apprehended a fraudster from Kolkata airport, preventing his attempt to flee the country after allegedly duping a businessman of over Rs 90 lakh.

Abhishek Goyal (42) was booked on March 10 this year for cheating and forgery, among other offences, at the Phase 2 police station here over a complaint lodged by Hetal Verma, the director of Arian Global Lifestyle Private Limited.

In his complaint, Verma alleged that Goyal along with his accomplices assured to help him in obtaining a Rs 25 crore loan from a bank in Singapore but duped him of over Rs 90 lakh using forged documents, according to the FIR.

"On Sunday, leveraging electronic surveillance and technical evidence, we tracked Goyal to Kolkata airport. Goyal was intercepted and detained with the assistance of airport security," a Noida Police spokesperson said.

The accused was attempting to evade arrest by fleeing to Bangkok, the official said, noting the prompt action that led to Goyal's capture before he could board his flight.

Following his arrest, the accused, whose documents identified him as a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, was brought to Noida after obtaining the necessary transit remand from a Kolkata court, the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said. PTI KIS RPA