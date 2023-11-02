Noida Police, OYO join hands to curb ‘immoral activities’ in hotels

Noida, Nov 2 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday asked OYO to ensure that no “immoral activities” take place in hotels affiliated with the private company, officials said.

According to the company, 365 properties are currently functional under the OYO brand, including the premium townhouses, across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi.

As part of the initiative, strict action against those using OYO's brand illegally will be one of the top priorities for the police, while the hotels have been suggested to step up safety and security measures on their premises, the official said.

At a meeting held between the district’s police and company officials and franchise partners, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, “OYO has empowered a lot of hoteliers by providing them with cutting-edge technology which has helped them expand business… However, a lot of hoteliers are using the OYO brand illegally. We assure OYO of our full cooperation and swift and strict action against such hoteliers in Noida.” Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma said the hospitality industry plays a pivotal role in the fight against immoral activities in Noida and noted that hotel staff are often the first line of defence, with the potential to identify and report suspicious activities.

Anuj Tejpal, OYO's Chief Merchant Officer, said, “We are taking proactive steps to contribute to the fight against immoral activities through this seminar. By promoting collaboration between the hotel industry and law enforcement, it aims to build a stronger, more vigilant community that can make Noida a safer place for the guests staying here for business and leisure purposes.” To further strengthen safety and security measures in hotels, the police suggested installation of high quality CCTV on properties where recordings must be saved for at least one month, according to an official statement.

The details of the guests must be taken by the hotels and rooms should not be given to any minor. In case the staff notices an underage girl with an elderly person, the police should be informed immediately, it said.

A list of police officers, local police stations and helpline numbers should be made available in the hotels, it said.

The police also asked the operators to ensure that two high-quality CCTV cameras are installed on the road outside the hotel gate, the statement said. PTI KIS NB NB