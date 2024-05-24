Noida Police puts brakes on Delhi man's reckless driving in city, arrests him

Noida, May 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old Delhi resident, accused of endangering safety of pedestrians by allegedly driving his SUV recklessly on a street here, was arrested on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Prince Mavi has been booked for violation of road traffic rules and fined Rs 35,000 as penalty, they said.

In videos that surfaced on social media, he is seen driving an SUV on a street near Amity University and braking close to pedestrians, leaving them terrified. Those terrified by his acts included college going men and women, it was seen in the videos.

"On Friday, a viral video on social media came to the notice in which a Mahindra Thar registered in Haryana was seen performing stunts in a dangerous manner, putting the lives of people in danger on the road of private university in Sector-125, Noida," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisment

"On the basis of the video, an FIR was registered at the local Sector-126 police station and investigation launched, after which the driver of the car, accused Prince Mavi, son of Pitambar Mavi, resident of Hari Nagar Extension Part-2 in Delhi, was arrested," the official said.

The vehicle has been impounded, police said.

Separately, the traffic police said it has slapped challans totalling Rs 35,000 on Mavi for flouting multiple rules of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Use of tinted glasses, faulty number plate (which had casteist mentions on it), dangerous driving, violation of prescribed levels of air pollution, were among the violations, police said. PTI KIS ANB ANB