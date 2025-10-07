Noida Police questions social media influencer Ajeet Bharti over post following shoe-hurling attempt at CJI

Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) The Noida Police on Tuesday questioned social media influencer Ajeet Bharti over his comments made on social media after an advocate attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai a day earlier, officials said.

Bharti, however, claimed that he was summoned to the police station only in connection with one of his recent social media posts.

The police said Bharti was first taken to the Sector 58 police station and later to the DCP office at the 12/22 outpost for questioning.

"He was called for an inquiry regarding his recent post on 'X'. He has not been arrested in connection with the incident," an officer at Sector 58 police station said.

After the questioning, Bharti posted on 'X' that he was "fine" and clarified that he had neither been arrested nor was in police custody.

Police officials said further inquiry into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, activist Suraj Kumar Bauddh, founder of Mission Ambedkar, has written to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Bharti and a religious orator for allegedly making objectionable statements on social media.

"These statements and actions are aimed at provoking violence against the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India and other judges. The tone and tenor of such public provocation are extremely dangerous, and these posts have gone viral, creating heated debates and escalating tensions," the letter alleged.

A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.

According to police sources, the errant lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho. PTI COR KIS RT