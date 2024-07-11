Noida Police steps up security measures ahead of Tazia processions

Noida, Jul 11 (PTI) Noida Police on Thursday conducted a comprehensive foot patrol in mixed population areas of Sector 1 ahead of the upcoming Tazia processions and cautioned people against believing or spreading misinformation.

The foot patrol, led by Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra, was part of a directive from Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, according to an official statement.

The traditional Tazia processions, part of the Muharram observance, involve large gatherings and are marked by mourners carrying replicas of the martyr's tomb.

"ADCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra, along with a police force, conducted a foot patrol in areas with mixed populations under Sector 1's jurisdiction. The patrol included inspecting designated sites for Tazia processions in the Noida zone," police said.

The police have urged residents to celebrate peacefully and avoid spreading or believing misleading information.

"Instructions were issued to enhance traffic arrangements, set up barricades for checking suspicious vehicles and effectively curb street crimes," the statement said.

Additionally, the police units were directed to ensure all PCR and PRV vehicles remain actively patrolling with checks on suspicious individuals to be conducted thoroughly, the statement added. PTI KIS AS AS