Noida police top UP criminal conviction chart during special drive

Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police secured the maximum number of convictions of criminals during a special three-month-long campaign of the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said Saturday.

Advertisment

During 'Operation Conviction', which was launched on July 1 this year, a total 10,487 accused were convicted by various courts in connection with 7,665 cases across the state, according to official data.

Within the three months of the operation, 10 criminals, including two terrorists, were sentenced with death punishment, while 1,142 accused were imprisoned for life by courts. Another 180 were sentenced to 20 years in prison and 722 sent to jail for 10 years or more, it said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 408 convictions from July 1 this year, followed by Saharanpur (244), Aligarh (236), Bulandshahar (228), Firozabad (209), Ghaziabad (204), Agra (199), Amroha (195), Muzaffarnagar (186), Barabanki (177), according to official data.

Advertisment

The UP Police did not share data for poor performing districts.

“Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar had launched 'Operation Conviction' and Additional DGP (Anti-Terrorist Squad) Mohit Agarwal was made the nodal officer for the initiative, aimed at preventing crime in the state,” the UP police said in a statement.

“During the campaign, special attention was paid to speedy punishment of the accused, so that confidence in the judicial process can be created in the society and among the general public, as a result of which in some cases the accused were punished within a few months of the incident,” the police said.

Of the 10,487 accused who were convicted, 685 were suspects in cases of murder, 1,528 in rape or POCSO Act, 2,945 in dacoity, theft, or housetresspasing, 2,273 in 'other serious offenes', and 3,056 in others, the data showed.

“The DGP himself monitored the progress of legal proceedings in the cases daily and directed police commissioners and superintendent of police concerned of districts for it regularly,” the police added. PTI KIS SMN SMN