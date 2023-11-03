Noida: Quack accused of raping minor shot at by police, arrested

Noida, Nov 3 (PTI) A quack, accused of raping an 11-year-old girl, was arrested after an encounter with the Noida Police in which he suffered gunshot wounds early Friday, officials said.

The quack, aged around 40 years, runs a clinic in the Phase 1 police station area of the city. On Thursday afternoon he had lured the child to his clinic where he forced himself on her, the officials said.

Both the accused and the girl live in the same neighbourhood, the police said.

A police spokesperson said the investigating teams got a tip-off about the quack hiding in an abandoned building in a park in Sector 10. However, when the police team reached there to take him into custody, the quack opened fire at the police party in order to escape but got hurt in retaliatory action.

“The accused quack had raped a girl who lives in his neighbourhood. The girl was immediately sent for medical treatment and examination. Now she is out of danger. Three police teams were working on the case and today, he was arrested after an encounter with the police. He got hit on his legs during the gunfight. A pistol and some bullets were seized from him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vishal Pandey said.

The injured quack has been hospitalised and further legal proceedings are being carried out, Pandey added.

The FIR in the case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections and under provisions of the stringent POCSO Act, the police said. PTI KIS DV DV