Noida resident found dead near Ghaziabad rail track; probe on

Ghaziabad, Nov 2 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man was discovered near the railway tracks in the Masuri area here on Saturday, officials said.

Acting on information from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a police team arrived at the spot and found the deceased lying beside the tracks with injuries to his head, waist, and legs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Masuri) Siddhartha Gautam said.

The incident reportedly took place around 9 pm. The man's bag, found roughly 10 metres from the tracks, contained identification documents and cash, allowing the police to identify the deceased as Vishal Tiwari, a resident of Sector 63 in Noida, Gautam said.

"Tiwari was living with his maternal uncle in Vijay Nagar and worked as a sales manager at a finance company in Delhi's Preet Vihar," ACP Gautam said.

Nearby, officers also found a glass tumbler, an empty quarter bottle of liquor, and a packet of snacks.

"Prima facie, it appears that the injuries may have been caused by a collision with a train, though we cannot rule out the possibility of suicide," Gautam said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the report confirmed that Tiwari had consumed alcohol prior to his death, he said.

The police said they are conducting further investigation into the case. PTI COR KIS RPA