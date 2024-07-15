Noida school bus crashes at flyover; only driver on board, no injuries: Police

Noida, Jul 15 (PTI) A private school bus crashed at a flyover in Noida on Monday, police said, adding that only the driver was in the bus and no children at the time of the incident.

The crash took place on the elevated flyover in the sector 20 area, police said. The bus, bearing registration number UP 16KT 9892, was being driven by Rakesh after refuelling at the Gijhod filling station, they added.

"The bus was headed towards the school when its steering failed on the elevated road, causing it to climb over the divider," a police spokesperson said.

The official confirmed that there were no passengers in the bus at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported.

"The bus was empty except for the driver," the spokesperson said. "No one was hurt." Subsequently, a crane was brought to remove the bus from the elevated road, the official said, adding that normal traffic flow was restored on the route shortly. PTI KIS RC