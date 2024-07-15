Noida school bus, with only driver aboard, crashes on flyover; no one injured

Noida, Jul 15 (PTI) A private school bus crashed into the railing on an elevated flyover in Noida on Monday, police said, adding that only its driver and no children were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

No one, including the driver of the bus, was injured in the accident.

Police said the crash took place on the elevated flyover in the Sector 20 area after the bus, driven by Rakesh, refuelled at the Gijhod filling station.

The bus was headed towards the school when its steering failed on the elevated road, causing it to lose control and climb over the railing, a police spokesperson said.

The official confirmed that there were no passengers in the bus at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported. "The bus was empty except for the driver," said the spokesperson. "No one was hurt." Later a crane was brought in to remove the bus from the elevated road, the official said, adding that normal flow of traffic was restored on the route shortly without any disruptions to public order. PTI KIS SKY SKY