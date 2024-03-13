Noida: Schoolboy falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise

Noida, Mar 13 (PTI) A class 7 student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near here on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The 14-year-old boy had recently taken his annual examinations and its result is expected on Thursday, according to an official source.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh.

"The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," a police spokesperson said.

A police officer said the boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently taken his annual examinations for class 7 and the result is expected on Thursday.

The family lives in a flat on the second floor of the building while the boy allegedly jumped from the 22nd floor, the officer told PTI.

"The family could not confirm if the boy was under any pressure of studies or exam results or what prompted him to take the extreme step. The family has wished for no further investigation in the case," the officer said.

On February 22, a class 12 student in nearby Mahagun Mywoods Society died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of his building, within hours of taking a board examination, according to police.

While the exact reason for the extreme step was not ascertained, police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

In Uttar Pradesh, police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts. PTI KIS RHL